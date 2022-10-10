2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights.

City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads.

“Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them go,” Mayor Kahlil Seren said.

The owners of Dave’s Markets said no Zagara’s employees will be fired or laid off.

“If a community institution like Zagara’s is going to be acquired by another company, this is a good way for it to happen,” said Mayor Seren.

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Cleveland Browns trade for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones, reports say