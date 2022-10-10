Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights.

City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads.

“Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them go,” Mayor Kahlil Seren said.

The owners of Dave’s Markets said no Zagara’s employees will be fired or laid off.

“If a community institution like Zagara’s is going to be acquired by another company, this is a good way for it to happen,” said Mayor Seren.

