East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.

According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole.

Car into a pole E78th PL. EMS transported 3 patients all in their mid Twenties in serious condition to University Hospitals. pic.twitter.com/YtIdRVlqN4 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) October 10, 2022

The crash happened at E. 78th Street and Superior Avenue.

Three people inside the car were transported to University Hospitals.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

No information on why East Cleveland was chasing the driver has been released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.