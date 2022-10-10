East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.
According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole.
The crash happened at E. 78th Street and Superior Avenue.
Three people inside the car were transported to University Hospitals.
Their names and conditions have not been released.
No information on why East Cleveland was chasing the driver has been released.
