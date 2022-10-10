Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner.

Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder.

Jones has now been indicted on the charges of:

aggravated murder

aggravated robbery

aggravated burglary

grand theft of a motor vehicle

tampering with evidence

robbery

burglary

Meola, 65, was found dead in his Mentor Avenue home on Sept. 7, 2019.

Jones is being held on a $2 million bond. His next court date has not been scheduled.

