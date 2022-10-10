2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner

Demarco Jones (Source: Painesville police)
Demarco Jones (Source: Painesville police)(Painesville Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner.

Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder.

Jones has now been indicted on the charges of:

  • aggravated murder
  • aggravated robbery
  • aggravated burglary
  • grand theft of a motor vehicle
  • tampering with evidence
  • robbery
  • burglary

Meola, 65, was found dead in his Mentor Avenue home on Sept. 7, 2019.

Jones is being held on a $2 million bond. His next court date has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
North Olmsted High School
North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) walks off the field after an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns trade for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones, reports say