2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

(KCRG)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening.

Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m.

The homeowner was home, but not injured.

A white car, possibly a Hyundai Accent, with a loud exhaust, was seen in the area, but it is not known if they were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mentor police at 440-974-5760.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

(Source: Sherwin-Williams)
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
Video: Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say
No smoke detectors in Cleveland home where fire killed 1, firefighters say
Deondray Crayton (Source: U.S. Marshals)
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house