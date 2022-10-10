Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening.
Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m.
The homeowner was home, but not injured.
A white car, possibly a Hyundai Accent, with a loud exhaust, was seen in the area, but it is not known if they were involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mentor police at 440-974-5760.
