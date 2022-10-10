iPhone 14 dials 911 when people ride roller coasters at Kings Island: report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters at Kings Island and other amusement parks, according to a new report.

Apple’s latest phone is experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911, according to CNN.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Kings Island off Interstate 71 in Warren County. They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale last month, CNN reports Monday morning.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

Dispatchers taking 911 calls at the Warren County Communications Center told us Monday morning they were not familiar with this issue, or at least they have not encountered it during their shifts.

FOX19 NOW submitted a records request for crashes related to Kings Island from Sept. 1 to the present.

We also have requested comment from a Kings Island spokesman to see if the amusement park plans to change any cell phone policies in light of this.

Here’s more about the new crash detection feature in iPhone 14 works and how to disable it before hopping on Orion or The Beast:

When your iPhone 14 detects a severe car crash, it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds unless you cancel, according to Apple’s website.

If you are unresponsive, your iPhone will play an audio message for emergency services, which informs them that you’ve been in a severe crash and gives them your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates with an approximate search radius.

“When a crash is detected, Crash Detection won’t override any existing emergency calls placed by other means,” Apple’s website states.

The same crash detection technology also is featured on the Apple Watch 8. If you’re wearing your Apple Watch, dialing emergency services will be placed by iPhone but Crash Detection features will be routed through Apple Watch.

Crash Detection is on by default, so here’s how to disable it:

On your iPhone 14:

Open Settings app

Tap Emergency SOS

Turn off Call After Severe Crash

On your Apple Watch:

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app

In the My Watch app, tap Emergency SOS

Turn off Call After Severe Crash

If you have third-party apps registered to detect crashes on your device, however, they will still be notified, according to Apple’s website.

Don’t forget to take these steps in reverse to activate your crash detection feature once the rollar coaster ride is over.

