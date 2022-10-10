Mental health services available for those struggling with long-haul COVID symptoms

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday, Oct. 10, marks World Mental Health Day, a reminder of the importance of our mental health and wellbeing.

For some, it can be a struggle. For those with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, it can be especially hard.

Martina Moore, Ph.D of Moore Counseling & Mediation Services in Euclid said she works with people going through this struggle.

“Is this going to change? Is it going to go away? Or am I going to continue to experience these symptoms years later?” Moore said her patients ask.

She shared that more people are suffering from long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, and now struggle with their mental health as a result.

“You see them having problems with concentration, memory, even depression and anxiety increase,” Moore said.

Like many mental health centers in Northeast Ohio, her center now offers support groups and therapy to help them cope with this double-edged sword.

“The purpose of the group is just to provide a space for support so that people do not feel alone. One of the things we have heard quite a bit from people with long-haul COVID is that they often feel isolated,” Moore said.

Not only has she seen an increase in patients, but she said for a lot of them, this is their first time struggling with their health.

“That’s what is really scary for them because they are saying, ‘I didn’t have these problems before. What happened to me?’” Samantha Leszkowicz, who has long-haul COVID, said about the experience.

“Before all this, I was living my best life honestly. And then when I got sick, it was like a cement truck came at me head on,” Leszkowicz said.

For Leszkowicz, the long-term effects of COVID have now crossed over to her professional life.

She has had to give up her nursing job. To cope with it all, she attends a virtual support group with Cleveland Clinic.

“Hopefully, this will just be a little bump in the road. Hopefully, we can figure this out,” Leszkowicz said.

Experts said they are still trying to figure out how to solve this issue, but the goal is to help people keep their body and mind healthy.

Dr. Moore said her center offers in-person and virtual sessions for anyone who feels they are struggling due to the pandemic.

