No smoke detectors in Cleveland home where fire killed 1, firefighters say

(Al Taylor | (Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed and a woman injured in a fire Sunday afternoon and now Cleveland firefighters said no working smoke detectors were found inside the home.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing the flames at the home in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Road. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Firefighters said the neighbors first tried to enter the burning home, but the fire was too intense.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 45-year-old woman was transported by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Her name is also not being released and firefighters said she was in serious condition.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, but firefighters were not releasing any other details at this time.

