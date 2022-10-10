North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - In North Olmsted senior citizens now have an opportunity to get home repairs at no cost through a program called “Safe and Healthy Homes.”

“North Olmsted just introduced our “Safe and Healthy Homes” program., which was funded in part with the American Rescue Plan money that North Olmsted received from the federal government,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Nicole Dailey Jones said.

Seniors and middle to low-income families can apply for the program.

They would be able to get things like roofs, walkways, and HVAC systems repaired.

Under the program, eligible homeowners can qualify for up to $15,000 in health, safety, and accessibility repairs to their homes.

Owner-occupied homeowners within the city, with a household income of less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level, may be eligible for up to a $15,000 grant or loan for critical repairs.

Richard Maddocks lives in a 60-year-old North Olmsted colonial.

He’s retired, and it would make his life easier on a fixed income if he could get his HVAC system fixed.

“When I have had the HVAC people come out, they go that thing is 32 years old. You need to replace it,” he said. “I said I don’t have the money to replace that. I got original windows which are not efficient at all. And a few other situations I would like to take care of. So applying for this program is pretty much a no-brainer.”

Jones said this program will benefit younger generations to come.

“If they decide to sell those homes to new families, we already know that home has had a new roof out on it. Or their HVAC or electric system has been updated. Those are all things that people who are looking to move into communities are looking for,” she said.

After the pandemic inflation sky-rocketed, putting more financial roadblocks in people’s lives. Jones said this program will aid in taking that burden away.

“Our housing stock in North Olmsted we have a mix of it and a lot of it is older and we want those homes to be places where people who live in them if they want to stay in them for the next 20 years, we want that to happen for them,” Jones said.

There’s currently a waiting list to get into the program.

City officials don’t want that to discourage anyone from applying as the plan is to dip into that list for applicants.

To apply to the program click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.