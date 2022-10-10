North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8.

High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.

All freshman sports programs would be eliminated.

There would also be a fee for extracurricular clubs and activities, but those fees have not yet been decided.

A community meeting regarding Issue 8 is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Maple Elementary.

