North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8.
High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.
All freshman sports programs would be eliminated.
There would also be a fee for extracurricular clubs and activities, but those fees have not yet been decided.
A community meeting regarding Issue 8 is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Maple Elementary.
