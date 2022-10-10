2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails

North Olmsted High School
North Olmsted High School(North Olmsted City Schools)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8.

High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.

All freshman sports programs would be eliminated.

There would also be a fee for extracurricular clubs and activities, but those fees have not yet been decided.

A community meeting regarding Issue 8 is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Maple Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Demarco Jones (Source: Painesville police)
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) walks off the field after an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns trade for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones, reports say