Northeast Ohio weather: Big cold front arrives Wednesday; warmer-than-normal in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is once again in control of our weather.

Think of high pressure as your “fair-weather friend.”

While we’re under its influence, we’ll enjoy warmer, dry weather, and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will soar into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday, and it will bring plenty of opportunities for rain with it.

A few scattered showers are possible as soon as Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the rain will arrive later in the day.

A few thunderstorms are even possible later on Wednesday, and some of the storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be sharply cooler.

Highs will only climb up to about 60 degrees on Thursday.

Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid 50s.

We’ll be staying on the cooler side through the weekend, and into next week.

