2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio weather: Big cold front arrives Wednesday; warmer-than-normal in the meantime

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is once again in control of our weather.

Think of high pressure as your “fair-weather friend.”

While we’re under its influence, we’ll enjoy warmer, dry weather, and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will soar into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday, and it will bring plenty of opportunities for rain with it.

A few scattered showers are possible as soon as Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the rain will arrive later in the day.

A few thunderstorms are even possible later on Wednesday, and some of the storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be sharply cooler.

Highs will only climb up to about 60 degrees on Thursday.

Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid 50s.

We’ll be staying on the cooler side through the weekend, and into next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/10/2022

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/10/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida