2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch the next few days; big cold front tracks through Wednesday night

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air in place today and tomorrow. We will see a good deal of sunshine. High temperatures today in the 60s. Tomorrow we sneak up above 70 degrees. The team is tracking the next strong cold front. This is expected to roll through later Wednesday night. The latest forecast has a few showers around during the afternoon on Wednesday. It’ll be breezy and mild with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. The higher risk of rain will be Wednesday night followed by a sharply colder air mass building in for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10092022