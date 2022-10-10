Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch the next few days; big cold front tracks through Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air in place today and tomorrow. We will see a good deal of sunshine. High temperatures today in the 60s. Tomorrow we sneak up above 70 degrees. The team is tracking the next strong cold front. This is expected to roll through later Wednesday night. The latest forecast has a few showers around during the afternoon on Wednesday. It’ll be breezy and mild with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. The higher risk of rain will be Wednesday night followed by a sharply colder air mass building in for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.