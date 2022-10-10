2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Browns trade for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones, reports say

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) walks off the field after an NFL football...
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have traded for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones on Sunday, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Jones, the former second-round pick from LSU, had 87 solo tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble during his 2021 campaign with the Falcons, the team he has been with for his entire career prior to Sunday night’s trade.

The Browns acquired Jones for a ‘late-round draft compensation’, according to Rapoport.

The Browns will be paying Jones, 27, around $1.39 million for his expiring contract, according to insider Tom Pelissero.

The trade comes hours after the Browns 30-28 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, where Cleveland’s defense gave up 238 yards of offense on the ground.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, officials say
Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky
Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky