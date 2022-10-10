Cleveland Browns trade for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones, reports say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have traded for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones on Sunday, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Jones, the former second-round pick from LSU, had 87 solo tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble during his 2021 campaign with the Falcons, the team he has been with for his entire career prior to Sunday night’s trade.
The Browns acquired Jones for a ‘late-round draft compensation’, according to Rapoport.
The Browns will be paying Jones, 27, around $1.39 million for his expiring contract, according to insider Tom Pelissero.
The trade comes hours after the Browns 30-28 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, where Cleveland’s defense gave up 238 yards of offense on the ground.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
