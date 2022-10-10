Cleveland Browns trade for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have traded for Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones on Sunday, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. pic.twitter.com/jaogjvtjy8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Jones, the former second-round pick from LSU, had 87 solo tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble during his 2021 campaign with the Falcons, the team he has been with for his entire career prior to Sunday night’s trade.

The Browns acquired Jones for a ‘late-round draft compensation’, according to Rapoport.

The Browns will be paying Jones, 27, around $1.39 million for his expiring contract, according to insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Falcons will carry a $12.14 million dead cap hit in 2023 from Deion Jones, who has no guarantees remaining on his contract beyond 2022.



The #Browns owe Jones about $1.39 million in salary for the rest of this season, plus $31,250 for each game he's active. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2022

The trade comes hours after the Browns 30-28 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, where Cleveland’s defense gave up 238 yards of offense on the ground.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.