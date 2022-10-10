Several groups hold ‘unity march’ in Akron to encourage people to vote yes on Issue 10

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple gathered together Monday afternoon for a “unity march” to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.

If passed, Issue 10 would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board.

Residents and several different organizations worked to get the charter proposal on the ballot after the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police on June 27.

They gathered more than 7,000 signatures this summer and in September, Akron City Council members voted to place the amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Walker, 25, was shot following an attempted traffic stop.

According to Akron police, Walker was unarmed at the time he was running away, but a firearm he allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is being handled by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

