Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon.

John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.

The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of Public Square between Saint Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue.

Groundbreaking for the 1,000,000 square-foot facility was held in January and construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

The headquarters campus will consist of three buildings: a two-story pavilion acting as the front porch to Public Square, a 36-floor office tower and an attached multi-level parking garage.

Once completed, more than 3,000 Sherwin-Williams employees will move into the new headquarters.

