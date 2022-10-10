2 Strong 4 Bullies
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says

“I never thought he’d do something like that,” Josh McCracken said. “He’s never done anything violent in his life, so totally out of character for him.”
By Caitlin McCarthy and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the Springfield Township man killed by police last week said the situation should never have escalated to the shootout that ultimately claimed their loved one’s life.

38-year-old Jeremy McCracken was killed last Wednesday when he started shooting at police

The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Josh McCracken, Jeremy’s twin brother, said he’s devastated without his brother.

“It’s just absurd somebody is dead over a car,” Josh said.

According to a township trustee, officers were following up on a zoning law violation for his car.

Josh said his family has dealt with zoning violations from the township for years. However, he admitted his brother’s actions toward the police were not justified.

“Knowing him, I don’t think he was trying to hurt them; he was trying to run them off,” McCracken said. “I wouldn’t justify shooting at someone for taking a car.”

Shortly before the deadly shootout, Jeremy put a cover on his car and built a wooden fence around it to conceal it.

He was hoping if it was out of sight, the township wouldn’t be able to remove it.

On the day of the tragic follow-up, Josh said the township tore the fence down and towed the car out.

McCracken said his brother’s response was completely out of character.

“I never thought he’d do something like that,” Josh said. “He’s never done anything violent in his life, so totally out of character for him.”

Josh hoped the situation would never end as it did for his brother.

“The individual officers I don’t blame, they were working in self-defense,” Josh said. “I’m not really optimistic that there will be any justice in it. It’s just one of those things that happens, that’s why I moved out of the township five years ago, so we’ll just see.”

19 News has continued to reach out to Springfield Township zoning for a copy of the report filed over the car.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

