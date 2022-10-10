2 Strong 4 Bullies
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

It’s business in the front and party in the back. A local man is in the running for a national title for his mullet, and he’s calling on all of Toledo to help him get it.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He started doing it for a good cause, but now it’s a fun competition, and he needs your help to win.

Dalton Cleghorn says he’s got “America’s Best Mullet, right here.” That’s “right here” in northwest Ohio, still unofficially though for now.

He told 13abc, “I saw this competition, and I said, ‘Were doing a mullet.’”

But it hasn’t always been about the mullet.

Cleghorn said he’s been growing his hair to donate it for six years. “I started growing my hair out because I had a good friend who was diagnosed with Lymphoma. I wanted to grow my hair out and donate it. My friend was here with me, and it was just a fun time. We had fun with it,” he said.

So much fun, in fact, he’s working on his second donation right now, and a national title. It’s the 2022 Man Event National Mullet Championship.

“They had over 500 people in the first round,” he explained. “They narrowed it down to 100, now it’s in the top 25. For the past two days we were at the top, and then today, I’m in second.”

The top three winners get a cash prize, which Cleghorn said he would also donate.

“I’m growing my hair out, gotta do something in the meantime. Hairline’s receding, so I don’t know how much longer I’ve got.”

He said his fans have been great: “I feel a lot of love. I don’t know if they love me, Hulk Hogan, or the mullet. But I’m going to say they love me.”

But his biggest fan is his girlfriend, Kim.

“She’s taken all my pictures; she shares all my stuff on social media and all that every day. She loves it, she’s always trying to get me to do new hairstyles and stuff. Like, I’ve permed it before. That’s her personal favorite,” Cleghorn said. He explained that the perm took some special attention from his stylist, Ronda Roback. And the blonde color? All natural.

Tuesday is the last day for voting, and you can vote here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

