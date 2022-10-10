2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped a halfway house

Deondray Crayton (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Deondray Crayton (Source: U.S. Marshals)((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house.

Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

A reward could be given for information leading to Crayton’s capture.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Demarco Jones (Source: Painesville police)
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
North Olmsted High School
North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power