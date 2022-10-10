U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped a halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house.

Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

A reward could be given for information leading to Crayton’s capture.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

