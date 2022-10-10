Westlake police: Detective solves 2005 burglary after busting 70-year-old man in similar case

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005.

The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.

Police also noticed there was jewelry was stolen from the home.

After remembering a similar style of burglary in 2005, a Westlake detective confirmed the man was behind both burglaries, Cpt. Vogel said.

Officials confirmed police arrested the 70-year-old, later identified as Ronald Pal, less than seven hours after the burglary.

Pal later admitted to both break-ins and was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony.

Officials said Pal will be arraigned in the Rocky River Municipal Court on Tuesday. Police are still exploring any connections to prior Westlake burglaries and break-ins in several neighboring communities.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.