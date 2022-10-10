2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Wondering why your gas prices continue to go up? Thank OPEC

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In one week the average gas price in Cleveland went up by 20.7 cents a gallon, partially because of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to GasBuddy.

Last week, OPEC announced it would be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day, which makes up about 2% of the world’s production in a day.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut.”

Ohio is still paying increased prices after a refinery fire in Toledo on Sept. 20, that killed two.

That refinery is still closed and not expected to be back up and running until December according to AAA.

In the past month, because of both issues, the average gas price in Cleveland is up 36.8 cents.

From a year ago prices are up 79.2 cents.

De Haan predicts that in areas that haven’t seen refinery spikes, prices could continue to go up by 10-30 cents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

(Source: Sherwin-Williams)
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
Lucky Shoes Cleveland Now
Your Feet Shouldn’t Hurt - Find Your Fit at Lucky Shoes
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Utility resource fair offers financial assistance to NE Ohioans as rates continue to rise
Utility resource fair offers financial assistance to NE Ohioans as rates continue to rise