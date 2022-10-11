2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland mayor for community contributions

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night.

Boomer, a resident of Cleveland, was presented a plaque meant to acknowledge his volunteering and humanitarian efforts in the city.

Boomer’s news career in Cleveland spans approximately three decades.

