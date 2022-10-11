2 men convicted for separate shootings during Akron bar fight in 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were convicted for two separate shootings during an Akron bar fight in 2020.

The shootings happened at the Corner Pocket Bar and Grill, located at 805 Upson St., in Oct. 2020, according to a press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh.

42-year-old Nelson Becton, from Akron, shot and killed 25-year-old Jasion Ragsdale near the end of the brawl, the press release said.

During the same fight, 30-year-old Chevez Lewis, also from Akron, punched Becton’s 45-year-old cousin, ran over a 26-year-old with a car while trying to drive away and then shot the 45-year-old, the release said.

Becton’s cousin survived the shooting, officials confirmed.

Becton pleaded not guilty and was given a $1 million bond, court dockets say.

A jury found Becton guilty on Oct. 7 on four charges, according to the press release:

murder with a gun specification, a special felony

felonious assault with a gun specification, a first-degree felony

having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony

tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony

Presiding Judge Christine Croce sentenced Becton on Oct. 11 to life in prison with eligibility of parole in 21 years, the release said. Becton is currently serving a 12-year sentence for federal drug charges, and his sentence for the murder will begin after his federal sentence.

Lewis pleaded guilty to two charges last week, the press release said:

felonious assault with a gun specification, a first-degree felony

having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony

Judge Croce found Lewis guilty of being a repeat violent offender and sentenced him to 16 to 20 years in prison.

