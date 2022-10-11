ATF offers reward for Alliance fugitive on the run for more than a year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of an Alliance man on the run for over a year.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said Lenmuel Brown is wanted as part of a RICO conspiracy involving drugs and firearms.
According to an August 2021 indictment, members and associates of Shorb Blocc, distributed cocaine base, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.
The indictment also states the members committed violent crimes; including, murder, assault, robbery, and witness intimidation.
Investigators said Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-284-8477). You can also e-mail the ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.
