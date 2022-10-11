2 Strong 4 Bullies
ATF offers reward for Alliance fugitive on the run for more than a year

Lenmuel Brown (Source: ATF)
Lenmuel Brown (Source: ATF)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of an Alliance man on the run for over a year.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said Lenmuel Brown is wanted as part of a RICO conspiracy involving drugs and firearms.

ATF fugitive
ATF fugitive((Source: ATF))

According to an August 2021 indictment, members and associates of Shorb Blocc, distributed cocaine base, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

The indictment also states the members committed violent crimes; including, murder, assault, robbery, and witness intimidation.

Investigators said Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-284-8477). You can also e-mail the ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

