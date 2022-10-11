2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians face Yankees in New York for Game 1 of ALDS

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates following his game winning home...
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates following his game winning home run in the 15th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland.. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in the first game of the American League Division Series.

Fresh from a wild-card series that ended with a walk-off home run in extra innings from rookie Oscar Gonzalez, the 92-win American League Central champions will start Cal Quantrill.

The Yankees, who finished the season with 99 wins atop the American League East division, will send pitcher Gerrit Cole to the mound.

The two teams met six times during the regular season. The Yankees won five of those games.

The last time the Guardians played at Yankee Stadium, Myles Straw and the other Cleveland outfielders were involved in a fence-climbing verbal spat with trash-talking New York fans.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. in New York City.

The five-game series will come to Cleveland on Saturday, and then again on Sunday if necessary.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

