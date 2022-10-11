Cleveland Guardians face Yankees in New York for Game 1 of ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in the first game of the American League Division Series.

Fresh from a wild-card series that ended with a walk-off home run in extra innings from rookie Oscar Gonzalez, the 92-win American League Central champions will start Cal Quantrill.

The Yankees, who finished the season with 99 wins atop the American League East division, will send pitcher Gerrit Cole to the mound.

The two teams met six times during the regular season. The Yankees won five of those games.

The last time the Guardians played at Yankee Stadium, Myles Straw and the other Cleveland outfielders were involved in a fence-climbing verbal spat with trash-talking New York fans.

Myles Straw wanted ALL THE SMOKE the last time Cleveland visited Yankee Stadium ...



Odds to win the series:

• Guardians +132

• Yankees -156



📽️: @BallySportsCLE | #ForTheLandpic.twitter.com/kAiyhPnisH — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 8, 2022

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. in New York City.

The five-game series will come to Cleveland on Saturday, and then again on Sunday if necessary.

