Cleveland National Air Show offering refunds to ticket holders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland National Air Show is now offering refunds to ticket holders from Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5.

The Board of Trustees made “special accommodations to compensate fans for the disruption caused by the weather on Sunday and Monday” stated officials with the Cleveland National Air Show.

For those who purchased reserved seats:

Sunday ticket holders will receive 25% of ticket value and fees

Monday tickets holders will receive 50% of ticket value and fees

For those who purchased general admission tickets:

Sunday ticket holders will receive 25% of ticket value and fees

Monday ticket holders will receive 50% of ticket value and fees

Unused general admission ticket holders will receive 50% of ticket value and fees

To receive the compensation, you must complete the compensation form. Be prepared to provide your order id and last four digits of the credit card used to purchase tickets.

You can find your order id on the ticket confirmation e-mail from confirmation@etix.com.

The compensation forms must be completed by 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

