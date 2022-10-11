Cleveland passes legislation to prohibit conversion therapy on minors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council passed legislation on Oct. 10 that prohibits mental health professionals from practicing conversion therapy on minors.

The legislation also sets penalties for violating this new section of codified ordinances.

“Practices that seek to change or alter a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression have been widely condemned by expert bodies, such as the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, as harmful to mental health,” according to Cleveland City Council.

Cleveland Heights, Columbus, and Cincinnati are among other Ohio cities that have enacted similar ordinances.

“This Council wants to protect the health and well-being of Cleveland residents, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender residents by prohibiting the practice of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change efforts on minors,” Cleveland City Council stated.

The legislation was initially sponsored by Councilman Brian Mooney.

He was joined by the following council members:

Kevin Conwell

Deborah Gray

Blaine Griffin

Stephanie Howse

Rebecca Maurer

Kerry McCormack

Jasmin Santana

Jenny Spencer

