Fire Prevention Week shows need for preparedness leading into the holiday season

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The week of October 9th is the 100th National Fire Prevention Week. Every year, this stands as a way to promote fire safety and preparedness with this year using the “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” slogan.

Parma Fire Department Communications Coordinator T.J. Martin wants to remind families of the importance of having a plan incase an emergency happens. Officer Martin believes that many families may neglect this idea, which can cause even more chaos when a disaster strikes. According to Officer Martin, today’s homes burn faster than ever, which can sometimes give as little as two minutes for families to evacuate.

Having an escape plan should be done for families of all shapes and sizes, with those living with disabilities needing extra assistance and planning in some cases.

The Parma Fire Department posts safety suggestions and updates on their Facebook page, which can be found here.

