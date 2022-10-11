2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire Prevention Week shows need for preparedness leading into the holiday season

It’s fire prevention week and firefighters are wanting to remind families of ways that they can...
It's fire prevention week and firefighters are wanting to remind families of ways that they can avoid having a house fire.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The week of October 9th is the 100th National Fire Prevention Week. Every year, this stands as a way to promote fire safety and preparedness with this year using the “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” slogan.

Parma Fire Department Communications Coordinator T.J. Martin wants to remind families of the importance of having a plan incase an emergency happens. Officer Martin believes that many families may neglect this idea, which can cause even more chaos when a disaster strikes. According to Officer Martin, today’s homes burn faster than ever, which can sometimes give as little as two minutes for families to evacuate.

Having an escape plan should be done for families of all shapes and sizes, with those living with disabilities needing extra assistance and planning in some cases.

The Parma Fire Department posts safety suggestions and updates on their Facebook page, which can be found here.

