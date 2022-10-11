Garfield Heights police investigate murder of 89-year-old man

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Hudson man was found murdered in Garfield Heights this past weekend.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Morris Ramsey, 89.

According to the medical examiner, Ramsey was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9.

His body was located in the 13600 block of Christine Ave.

At this time, Ramsey’s cause of death has not been released.

19 News has reached out to Garfield Heights police for more information.

