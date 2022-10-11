2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Guardians vs. Yankees: Cleveland mayor proposes bet with New York City mayor

Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes reacts with fans after hitting a solo home run off New York...
Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes reacts with fans after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is feeling lucky as the Guardians prepare to face the New York Yankees.

Cleveland Guardians face Yankees in New York for Game 1 of ALDS

Bibb proposed a bet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams early Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

“Hey @NYCMayor let’s make a deal. I’m willing to bet a freshly tapped 6 pack of @GLBC_Cleveland Christmas Ale as we prepare to beat the @Yankees. What do you say?” he joked.

The first game of the American League Division Series begins at 7:37 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Guardians must win three of five games to advance to the Championship Series.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates following his game winning home...
Cleveland Guardians face Yankees in New York for Game 1 of ALDS
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a wild card...
Cleveland Guardians win Wild Card Series, will face New York Yankees in ALDS
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez , left, and Amed Rosario celebrate after scoring on a double...
Cleveland Guardians take Game 1 in playoffs series against Tampa Bay Rays
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning...
Guardians ace Shane Bieber: ‘Nothing’s too big or too small for us’