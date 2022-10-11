Guardians vs. Yankees: Cleveland mayor proposes bet with New York City mayor
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is feeling lucky as the Guardians prepare to face the New York Yankees.
Bibb proposed a bet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams early Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.
“Hey @NYCMayor let’s make a deal. I’m willing to bet a freshly tapped 6 pack of @GLBC_Cleveland Christmas Ale as we prepare to beat the @Yankees. What do you say?” he joked.
The first game of the American League Division Series begins at 7:37 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
The Guardians must win three of five games to advance to the Championship Series.
