Guardians vs. Yankees: Cleveland mayor proposes bet with New York City mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is feeling lucky as the Guardians prepare to face the New York Yankees.

Bibb proposed a bet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams early Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

“Hey @NYCMayor let’s make a deal. I’m willing to bet a freshly tapped 6 pack of @GLBC_Cleveland Christmas Ale as we prepare to beat the @Yankees. What do you say?” he joked.

Hey @NYCMayor let’s make a deal. I’m willing to bet a freshly tapped 6 pack of @GLBC_Cleveland Christmas Ale as we prepare to beat the @Yankees. What do you say? #GoGuardians #ForTheLand — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) October 11, 2022

The first game of the American League Division Series begins at 7:37 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Guardians must win three of five games to advance to the Championship Series.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.