Lawsuit claims lack of supervision led to hazing at Berea-Midpark football camp in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A civil lawsuit recently filed in Cuyahoga County court alleges the Berea City School District and its football coaches failed to provide enough supervision at a 2019 training camp, resulting in incidents of hazing and assault.

The lawsuit claims nearly 90 Berea-Midpark football players attended an overnight training camp in June of 2019 on the Case Western Reserve University campus where “hazing, harassment, bullying and sexual assault” allegedly took place.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed charges against four players, three of whom were juveniles at the time, back in of 2020.

Attorney Timothy J. Weyls filed the lawsuit Sept. 30 on behalf of a John Doe against multiple parties, including the coaching staff and players.

“The Berea Defendants, including the Coaching Staff, and CWRU were negligent and reckless in numerous aspects of how the Camp was managed, including but not limited to failing to perform bag checks of attendees, failing to perform room checks, failing to make sure the players were in their assigned rooms at night, and failing to supervise the children,” Weyls writes in the suit.

Others claims include that school officials knew about a culture of abuse, hazing, bullying and assault within the Berea-Midpark High School football team.

“The teams’ coaches have either sanctioned these rituals or turned a blind eye toward them, while other school officials turned a blind eye toward the abuse, even after the abuse was reported to them,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, which can be read in full below, John Doe is asking for compensatory damages of at least $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.