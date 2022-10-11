2 Strong 4 Bullies
Loaded gun found at Summit County school

(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday.

SOAR works with Akron Public Schools to give students the opportunity to return to school.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said a security guard found the gun and suspected edible marijuana in the student’s bag at the entrance to the school.

Deputies said the student said she did not know the items were in her bag.

The student was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

A lab is now testing the edible marijuana.

19 News has reached out to Akron Public Schools for a comment.

