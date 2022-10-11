2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man to be sentenced in connection to 2021 double murder outside Parma bar

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday morning

Luis Candelario’s hearing in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula is expected to start around 9:30 a.m.

On Aug. 29, the 31-year-old pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Parma police said Candelario drove the getaway vehicle from the scene of the fatal shooting.

Candelario’s brother, Juan Perez, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, attempted murder and having weapons while under disability.

Investigators said Perez was the gunman in the March 2021 shooting outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill that killed security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno on March 13, 2021

Cruz, who was an off-duty Cuyahoga County corrections officer at the time he was shot, returned fire after Acierno was shot, striking Perez, according to officials.

This story will be updated.

