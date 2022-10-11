Man stabbed multiple times in incident near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police spent the overnight hours investigating a stabbing on the city’s East side.

First responders were initially dispatched before midnight on Monday to a stabbing on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said a man was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds to his neck and arms.

Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any information about a suspect in the stabbing.

This story is developing.

