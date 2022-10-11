Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas.

A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and his older brother 26-year Domonique King while they were sitting inside a car near the 16100 block of Walden Avenue in Cleveland. Spivey walked up wearing a ski mask and opened fire, killing both brothers. He fled on foot after the incident and has been on the run since.

Recently, officers gathered information that Spivey had fled Cleveland and was hiding in Houston, Texas.

Today, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force members arrested Spivey at an address in Houston, Texas, according to the United States Marshal.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Relentless efforts by the Cleveland homicide division and our task force resulted in the arrest of a violent and dangerous fugitive. We will never stop pursuing these dangerous fugitives, no matter how long it takes and how far the distance.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

