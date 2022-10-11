Maple Heights city officials send crews to clean up neighborhood hazard

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter Team gets results for neighbors who wanted a resident to clean up their yard on Elmwood Avenue.

Resident Daniel Scoglietti had been fighting with city officials for two years.

“Everybody on this street, you can see, keeps their houses looking good except for this place,” said Scoglietti this past summer.

19 News got involved in July and followed back up with city officials in August.

Earlier this week, the yard was finally cleaned up.

The problem property is still in the process of being transferred to the new owner, but city officials said they didn’t want to wait any longer.

“Rather than wait an undefined period of time for the transfer, the city made a decision at the discretion of the Administration and Department Directors to incur the cost of the exterior clean up,” said Maple Heights Planning and Development Director Joe Duffy.

Duffy went on to tell 19 News, that after following the established code enforcement citation process, the house was deemed to be a larger public health and safety issue, requiring a more direct intervention.

“We got five truck loads of garbage hauled out of here and everything looks a little better,” said Scoglietti. “Thank you guys for coming out and helping me, you played a major part in this and I’m glad you guys were here.”

