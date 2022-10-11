Minerva police look for driver who fled from officers (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing from officers earlier this month.

Minerva suspect ((Source: Minerva police))

According to police, this happened on Oct. 1 around 11:53 p.m.

Minerva suspect's vehicle ((Source: Minerva police))

Minerva officers said the man was seen at Rocky’s Exxon Gas Station just prior to the attempt traffic stop.

He was driving a two-door red car with a silver front bumper, two different set of rims and rust under the passenger side door which was painted red.

The plate on the vehicle was JJV8040; however, officers said that does not match the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minerva police at 330-868-4177.

