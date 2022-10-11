2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms likely Wednesday night

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another winner today and milder. Sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Clouds on the increase tonight. Temperatures slip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. The team is tracking the next strong cold front that is forecast to roll through Wednesday night. We have most of tomorrow dry. Mostly cloudy sky. A stiff south wind sets up at 15-25 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Rain and storms likely Wednesday night with the system. A change in air mass by Thursday as temperatures will only recover to the 55 to 60 degree range. Expect a breezy day with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 10, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 10, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 10, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 10, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Oct. 10, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Big cold front arrives Wednesday; warmer-than-normal in the meantime
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/10/2022