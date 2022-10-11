Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms likely Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another winner today and milder. Sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Clouds on the increase tonight. Temperatures slip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. The team is tracking the next strong cold front that is forecast to roll through Wednesday night. We have most of tomorrow dry. Mostly cloudy sky. A stiff south wind sets up at 15-25 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Rain and storms likely Wednesday night with the system. A change in air mass by Thursday as temperatures will only recover to the 55 to 60 degree range. Expect a breezy day with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

