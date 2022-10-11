2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio governor, Honda officials make ‘major’ economic announcement

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine with several other state and federal officials will make a “major economic development announcement” on Tuesday.

**19 News will live stream the 10:30 a.m. press conference**

United States Senator Sherrod Brown said representatives from Honda will also be present for the announcement in Columbus.

Details on the governor’s announcement have not been publicly released, but the U.S. Secretary of Energy’s office said it relates to the White House’s “CHIPS Act,” which is meant to bolster the country’s manufacturing industry.

This story will be updated.

