2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season

Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season(Prayers from Maria Children's Glioma Cancer Foundation)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day.

The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late.

The rest of the field has yet to open its flowers to the sun.

The Prayers from Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation was created in honor of 7-year-old Maria McNamara, who died in 2007 after a battle with brain cancer.

Her parents, Megan and Ed, planted the field at the corner of Chester Road and Jaycox Road off I-90.

They said Maria loved sunflowers.

“Maria’s flower, the sunflower, became our symbol from the very beginning. In the language of flower, the sunflower is the flower of hope,” said Megan McNamara.

There were 226,440 seeds planted across the five-acre field.

Each of the sunflowers at Maria’s Fields of Hope can be dedicated to a loved one impacted by childhood cancer as the organization raises funds and awareness for children diagnosed with terminal brain tumors.

Many come to the field to honor those that aren’t living any longer.

Maria’s Field of Hope Foundation has given more than $12 million dollars to support brain cancer research.

Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season(Prayers from Maria Children's Glioma Cancer Foundation)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply
North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply
Akron Unity March
Several groups hold ‘unity march’ in Akron to encourage people to vote yes on Issue 10
Demarco Jones (Source: Painesville police)
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights