AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day.

The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late.

The rest of the field has yet to open its flowers to the sun.

The Prayers from Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation was created in honor of 7-year-old Maria McNamara, who died in 2007 after a battle with brain cancer.

Her parents, Megan and Ed, planted the field at the corner of Chester Road and Jaycox Road off I-90.

They said Maria loved sunflowers.

“Maria’s flower, the sunflower, became our symbol from the very beginning. In the language of flower, the sunflower is the flower of hope,” said Megan McNamara.

There were 226,440 seeds planted across the five-acre field.

Each of the sunflowers at Maria’s Fields of Hope can be dedicated to a loved one impacted by childhood cancer as the organization raises funds and awareness for children diagnosed with terminal brain tumors.

Many come to the field to honor those that aren’t living any longer.

Maria’s Field of Hope Foundation has given more than $12 million dollars to support brain cancer research.

Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season (Prayers from Maria Children's Glioma Cancer Foundation)

