Rain, storms return to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night; warm in the meantime

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today has been absolutely stunning.

More warm weather is in the forecast for tomorrow, but that will be our final day of warmth.

Temperatures will soar into the mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

A big Fall cold front will swing through our region on Wednesday night, and this feature will bring numerous showers to the area after 6:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Rain, and even a few thunderstorms, will linger into Thursday morning.

The front will also cool things down significantly for the end of the week.

Temperatures will only top out around 60 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, most locations won’t even get out of the 50s.

We’ll stay relatively cool through the weekend.

