Rev. Al Sharpton backs Black Contractors Group in dispute over Sherwin-Williams HQ

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton took to Cleveland City Hall steps Tuesday to advocate for the Black Contractors Group.

BCG has been in a two-year battle with Sherwin-Williams over the development of the company’s global headquarters.

“They chopped the money up prior to giving any Black contractor a seat at the table,” Norman Edwards, founder of BCG, told 19 News.

The group claims the company promised to have a Black-owned contracting firm in place as a key partner in the project, but the group claims it was cut out completely.

Sharpton also called on, and called out, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

He wants the mayor to share where taxpayers’ dollars are going in regards to the Sherwin-Williams project.

“I think that they to make sure that anytime taxpayers’ dollars are used that they listen to all segments of the community and make sure people are genuinely the businesses are given part of the general contract,” Sharpton said.

The mayor put out a statement in regards to the BCG’s concerns which reads in part:

“I have met and consulted with several of the major minority contractors in our region and left the meetings with a shared sense of confidence in the progress Sherwin Williams was making.”

The company also responded to the group’s claims, saying they’ve hired 57 minority-owned, female-owned and small business firms to the project.

