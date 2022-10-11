2 Strong 4 Bullies
Student brings pellet gun to Mayfield Middle School

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An unloaded pellet gun was found inside a student’s backpack at Mayfield Middle School Tuesday.

School officials said a staff member spotted the pellet gun and stopped the student.

Mayfield Heights police were called to the school and removed the student from the building.

School officials said no threats were made to any students or staff.

