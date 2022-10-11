2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland.

Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge.

Valladares is suspected of driving a 2012 Ford Escape northbound in the wrong direction on State Route 176 before crashing into a vehicle in the southbound lanes near the I-71 interchange.

ODOT video: Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say

According to Cleveland police, the crash resulted in “possible internal injuries” and “apparent broken bones” to the following:

  • 24-year-old Lakewood woman
  • 27-year-old Cleveland man
  • 21-year-old Lakewood man
  • 29-year-old Cleveland woman, identified by police as the suspect’s wife and passenger in the wrong-way vehicle

Valladares admitted to officers on the scene that he was drinking before the crash, but he refused sobriety tests so he could not be officially charged at the time of an alcohol-related offense.

Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares
Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Valladares’ bond was set at $25,000 during Tuesday’s court hearing. His case was bound over for review by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Some Akron Water customers under a precautionary boil water advisory
Lenmuel Brown (Source: ATF)
ATF offers reward for Alliance fugitive on the run for more than a year
19 News
Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway
Loaded gun found at Summit County school