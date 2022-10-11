Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland.

Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge.

Valladares is suspected of driving a 2012 Ford Escape northbound in the wrong direction on State Route 176 before crashing into a vehicle in the southbound lanes near the I-71 interchange.

According to Cleveland police, the crash resulted in “possible internal injuries” and “apparent broken bones” to the following:

24-year-old Lakewood woman

27-year-old Cleveland man

21-year-old Lakewood man

29-year-old Cleveland woman, identified by police as the suspect’s wife and passenger in the wrong-way vehicle

Valladares admitted to officers on the scene that he was drinking before the crash, but he refused sobriety tests so he could not be officially charged at the time of an alcohol-related offense.

Valladares’ bond was set at $25,000 during Tuesday’s court hearing. His case was bound over for review by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

