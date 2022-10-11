Teenage girl provided with drugs, sexually assaulted for months, sheriff says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 44-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Batavia girl for six months going back to January of this year.

The girl told medical staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center that the same man also provided her with marijuana edibles, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

A Clermont County grand jury on Tuesday returned a 46-count indictment against Gary Chisenhall, 44, of Batavia Township.

“He is clearly a predator,” said Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve. “It is disturbing, it is gross, it is repugnant, and fortunately, we have him in jail right now.”

The indictment comprises 22 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, 10 counts each of child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and two counts each of gross sexual imposition and corrupting another with drugs.

There are at least two underage victims, both girls, according to the prosecutor.

“It’s an activity that he has planned and coordinated and corrupted these young individuals for quite sometime,” Tekulve said.

Also BREAKING in Clermont County: Gary Chisenhall, 44, was indicted today on dozens of counts after authorities say he gave drugs to at least two teenage girls and sexually assaulted them. We are speaking with the prosecutor on the case tonight at 10p. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/QUuMq4wUD7 — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 11, 2022

The investigation began on June 30. A juvenile called 911 at 2:41 a.m. to report that they had gotten Instagram messages from another juvenile saying the other juvenile had been sexually assaulted.

The sheriff’s office tried to find the 15-year-old girl at her residence. Detectives discovered instead she was staying at a friend’s apartment on Stonelick Woods Drive. That residence, according to the sheriff’s office, belonged to Chisenhall.

EMS evaluated the girl and transported her to Cincinnati Children’s, where she allegedly told staff members she had been assaulted by Chisenhall.

She also said Chisenhall provided her with the edibles, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have an individual who is giving drugs to underage individuals and taking advantage of them as a result of their vulnerability and intoxication,” Tekulve said.

The girl told detectives the sexual encounters with Chisenhall began in January 2022, the sheriff’s office says. She also said Chisenhall had given her a cellphone for communication, which she allegedly provided to detectives.

Chisenhall refused to speak with detectives.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Oct. 1 without incident.

“The information we have received leads us to believe there are other [victims,]” Tekulve said, “because we believe there are other opportunities he has had out there, and we will be following up on those.”

He remains at the Clermont County Jail, held on a $225,000 bond.

