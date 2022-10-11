2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.

Lobardo and Pugh had active felony warrants out of Summit County, deputies said, and they were both arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

In their vehicle, deputies reported finding possibly stolen tools, coins and a car converter.

Anyone who has had stolen tools, coins, converters, electronics should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.

