Westlake student catches Cleveland Guardians’ game-winning ball

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates following his game winning home...
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates following his game winning home run in the 15th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland.. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Megan Forshey, a student at Westlake High School, was the lucky catcher of the game winning ball at the Cleveland Guardians game on Saturday.

Forshey, a softball player at Westlake High, can be seen cheering alongside her dad in a sold out stadium after catching the ball.

The Guardians won the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after a 1-0 victory, with Oscar Gonzalez hitting a home run in the bottom of the 15th inning.

They will now move on to the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

