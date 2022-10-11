Westlake student catches Cleveland Guardians’ game-winning ball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Megan Forshey, a student at Westlake High School, was the lucky catcher of the game winning ball at the Cleveland Guardians game on Saturday.

Forshey, a softball player at Westlake High, can be seen cheering alongside her dad in a sold out stadium after catching the ball.

Incase anyone is wondering who made that awesome catch for the game winner (AND pushed her Dad out of the way 😂) ….. our very own, Megan Forshey!!! Nice catch, kiddo!! Can’t wait to see more catches like this during the upcoming season! ⚾️❤️💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/0qnsG2WJ1Z — Westlake Softball (@Demonssoftball) October 8, 2022

The Guardians won the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after a 1-0 victory, with Oscar Gonzalez hitting a home run in the bottom of the 15th inning.

They will now move on to the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.