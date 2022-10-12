15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Narnia Vargas.
Vargas was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds, with black curly hair.
She was last seen wearing black and yellow pajamas, a black sweater, and black Crocs, according to police.
If you see Vargas or know where she may be, call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.
