15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Narnia Vargas.

Vargas was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds, with black curly hair.

She was last seen wearing black and yellow pajamas, a black sweater, and black Crocs, according to police.

If you see Vargas or know where she may be, call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Narnia Vargas (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

