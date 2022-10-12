2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

Narnia Vargas
Narnia Vargas(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Narnia Vargas.

Vargas was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds, with black curly hair.

She was last seen wearing black and yellow pajamas, a black sweater, and black Crocs, according to police.

If you see Vargas or know where she may be, call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Narnia Vargas
Narnia Vargas(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season
Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season
Kyra Williams
Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3
Deadly crashes on highways down statewide, state patrol data shows
Deadly crashes on highways down statewide, state patrol data shows