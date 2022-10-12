2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them.

Police said the group consisted of one man and three women.

The group walked into the store on Sept. 30, grabbed the clothes, and walked out without paying, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize them or have any other information on this theft.

