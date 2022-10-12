Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped their promotion and theme night schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

11 Must-Have Fan Giveaways & More 👀



Our 2022-23 Promo & Theme Night Schedule ⤵️ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 11, 2022

This year’s promotional schedule is highlighted by a Donovan Mitchell and a Ricky Rubio bobblehead, according to a press release from the team. Mitchell’s bobblehead, presented by SeatGeek, will be given away during the March 4 game vs. the Detroit Pistons. Rubio’s bobblehead, presented by KeyBank, will be given away during the March 15 game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

There will be 9 other opportunities to get free gear throughout the season, the press release said:

Oct. 23 vs. Washington Wizards (Opening Night): ‘LET EM KNOW’ t-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic and ‘LET EM KNOW’ rally towel presented by Cleveland-Cliffs

Nov. 4 vs. Boston Celtics: Black Cavs vintage t-shirt for #BlackOutRMFH, a blackout game with black accents throughout the arena and the team wearing their black Statement uniforms

Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Mavericks: Cavs knit beanie presented by FirstEnergy

Dec. 19 vs. Utah Jazz: Cavaliers player calendar presented by Bally Sports Ohio

Jan. 31 vs. Miami Heat: Cavaliers sword yearbook presented by PSP

Feb. 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Cavs crossbody bag presented by LECOM

Feb. 13 vs. San Antonio Spurs: Cavs pint glass presented by Window Nation

April 9 vs. Charlotte Hornets: Cavs canvas tote bag presented by Discount Drug Mart

The Cavs will also host various theme games including the Salute to Service game, presented by Ohio CAT, on Nov. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets and the team’s fourth annual Pride Night during the Dec. 2 game against the Orlando Magic.

The entire promo schedule can be found on the Cavs website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.