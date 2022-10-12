2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped their promotion and theme night schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

This year’s promotional schedule is highlighted by a Donovan Mitchell and a Ricky Rubio bobblehead, according to a press release from the team. Mitchell’s bobblehead, presented by SeatGeek, will be given away during the March 4 game vs. the Detroit Pistons. Rubio’s bobblehead, presented by KeyBank, will be given away during the March 15 game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

There will be 9 other opportunities to get free gear throughout the season, the press release said:

  • Oct. 23 vs. Washington Wizards (Opening Night): ‘LET EM KNOW’ t-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic and ‘LET EM KNOW’ rally towel presented by Cleveland-Cliffs
  • Nov. 4 vs. Boston Celtics: Black Cavs vintage t-shirt for #BlackOutRMFH, a blackout game with black accents throughout the arena and the team wearing their black Statement uniforms
  • Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Mavericks: Cavs knit beanie presented by FirstEnergy
  • Dec. 19 vs. Utah Jazz: Cavaliers player calendar presented by Bally Sports Ohio
  • Jan. 31 vs. Miami Heat: Cavaliers sword yearbook presented by PSP
  • Feb. 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Cavs crossbody bag presented by LECOM
  • Feb. 13 vs. San Antonio Spurs: Cavs pint glass presented by Window Nation
  • April 9 vs. Charlotte Hornets: Cavs canvas tote bag presented by Discount Drug Mart

The Cavs will also host various theme games including the Salute to Service game, presented by Ohio CAT, on Nov. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets and the team’s fourth annual Pride Night during the Dec. 2 game against the Orlando Magic.

The entire promo schedule can be found on the Cavs website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

