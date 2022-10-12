2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Comeback: Tourism on rebound after pandemic prevented growth

By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The tourism industry in Cleveland is making a comeback, and it’s directly benefitting families at home.

Visits in the city are back up and slowly working towards pre-pandemic levels.

“We think probably sometime between early to mid 2024, we’ll probably be back to the numbers we were in prior to COVID in terms of overall visitors,” CEO of Destination Cleveland David Gilbert said. “Our goal is just to keep it going from there.”

Gilbert said overall visitors grew 17% from 2020 to 2021. That growth has a direct impact on our local economy.

The tourism bounce back also means less taxes.

“If travel and tourism spending did not happen in our county, every household in our county would have to pay more than a thousand dollars in taxes to make up for that,” Gilbert said.

Despite the savings the industry generated last year, there are challenges ahead like inflation and worker and supply shortages.

According to Gilbert, that’s where good marketing, a beefed up sales staff and YOU come in.

“Whatever you love best about Cleveland, get online, and share it with the world,” he said.

Gilbert said one of the best ways to spread the word about our city is by sharing you’re favorite thing to do, whether it’s a restaurant or a dog park.

It could go a long way in turning a first-time visitor into a permanent resident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Kyra Williams
Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3
Deadly crashes on highways down statewide, state patrol data shows
Deadly crashes on highways down statewide, state patrol data shows
Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
Deadly crashes on highways down statewide, state patrol data shows
Maple Heights city officials send crews to clean up neighborhood hazard
Maple Heights city officials send crews to clean up neighborhood hazard