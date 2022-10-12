Cleveland mom fights for justice, 3 years after son’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother said her life has been a living hell since her son was murdered walking home from work three years ago.

Michelle Lee said DeMaree Lee Marshall, whom them called Tonto, was shot on E. 74th Street near Cornelia Avenue. Lee said he normally didn’t walk that way, but he was in a rush to get home.

After he was shot, Tonto, 24, ran across a field looking for help, but it didn’t come in time, said Lee.

“I would have done anything to save him. I would have preferred it would have been me than my son,” said Lee.

She said “the monsters” who murdered her son still roam the streets, but Cleveland police said there is not enough evidence to make an arrest.

“My family is strong, I’m strong, my son was strong. He fought for his life, so I have to fight for his justice,” said Lee.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for an update on the investigation.

