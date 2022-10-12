2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland mom fights for justice, 3 years after son’s murder

DeMaree Lee Marshal (Source: Family)
DeMaree Lee Marshal (Source: Family)(Michelle Lee)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother said her life has been a living hell since her son was murdered walking home from work three years ago.

Michelle Lee said DeMaree Lee Marshall, whom them called Tonto, was shot on E. 74th Street near Cornelia Avenue. Lee said he normally didn’t walk that way, but he was in a rush to get home.

After he was shot, Tonto, 24, ran across a field looking for help, but it didn’t come in time, said Lee.

“I would have done anything to save him. I would have preferred it would have been me than my son,” said Lee.

She said “the monsters” who murdered her son still roam the streets, but Cleveland police said there is not enough evidence to make an arrest.

“My family is strong, I’m strong, my son was strong. He fought for his life, so I have to fight for his justice,” said Lee.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for an update on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
19 News
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament